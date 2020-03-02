Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.16% and a negative net margin of 69.38%.

ACAD has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $42.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a current ratio of 10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 2.82. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $53.70.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $421,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $7,851,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,005,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 316,000 shares of company stock worth $15,482,986. 29.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 249,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,658,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,348,000 after buying an additional 128,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

