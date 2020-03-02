Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Finance Trust Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of American Finance Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for American Finance Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

AFIN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.67 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 79.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,427,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after acquiring an additional 68,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 138,597 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 163,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

