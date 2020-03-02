Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for California Water Service Group’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for California Water Service Group in a report issued on Friday, February 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.54 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. California Water Service Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

CWT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of CWT opened at $47.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.18. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 349.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.89%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

