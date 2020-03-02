Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canon Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canon in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canon’s FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of CAJ opened at $25.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98. Canon has a 1-year low of $23.98 and a 1-year high of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Canon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,728,000 after purchasing an additional 191,139 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canon by 344.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 411,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,058 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canon by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 183,373 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Canon by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 319,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 81,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors increased its stake in shares of Canon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 221,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

