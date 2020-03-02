Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Community Healthcare Trust Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Community Healthcare Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.77 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHCT. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, November 11th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of CHCT opened at $47.63 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $52.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,155,000 after purchasing an additional 342,613 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 50,690 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 589.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.35%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

