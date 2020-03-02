Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Flight Centre Travel Group Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FGETF)

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FGETF opened at $29.28 on Monday.

About Flight Centre Travel Group

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

