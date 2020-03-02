Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($9.82) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($12.42). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.78% and a negative return on equity of 455.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.97) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.38.

ICPT opened at $91.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.74. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

In related news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $194,842.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $52,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,692,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,033 shares of company stock worth $463,080 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

