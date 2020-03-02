Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.01) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.09) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MDGL. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $86.17 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $74.05 and a 12 month high of $148.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,697,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 276,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 60,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3,158.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 135,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 131,630 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $126,564,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

