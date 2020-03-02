Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stars Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSG)

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Stars Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi anticipates that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stars Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSG opened at $22.95 on Monday. Stars Group has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.19 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Stars Group in the third quarter valued at $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stars Group in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 150.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

