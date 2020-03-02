Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TJX Companies Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TJX)

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for TJX Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TJX. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from to in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $59.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.85. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

