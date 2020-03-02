Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trican Well Service Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TCW. Evercore cut their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.85 to C$1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$1.30 price objective on Trican Well Service and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.24.

TSE:TCW opened at C$0.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$0.71 and a one year high of C$1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.00. The stock has a market cap of $247.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.