Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Avista Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) – Analysts at Williams Capital issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Avista in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Williams Capital analyst C. Ellinghaus expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Williams Capital has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Williams Capital also issued estimates for Avista’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

NYSE:AVA opened at $47.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Avista has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $364.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Avista by 31,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $467,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,008.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.10%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

