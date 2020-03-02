Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Essential Utilities Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a research report issued on Friday, February 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors expects that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $43.01 on Monday. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.2343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

