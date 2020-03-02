Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.12) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.92 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

GWPH has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.58.

NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $102.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.80 and a 200-day moving average of $120.36. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -222.41 and a beta of 2.19. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a one year low of $95.71 and a one year high of $196.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the fourth quarter worth $90,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,736,000 after purchasing an additional 467,520 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,828,000 after purchasing an additional 443,908 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 436,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after purchasing an additional 261,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 35.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 911,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,796,000 after purchasing an additional 240,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $8,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,421,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,059,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $30,682.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,590.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 928,644 shares of company stock worth $8,755,116. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

