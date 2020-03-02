Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for J M Smucker Co’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SJM)

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for J M Smucker in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.25.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SJM. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.36.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $102.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.28. J M Smucker has a 1 year low of $100.14 and a 1 year high of $128.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 963.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

