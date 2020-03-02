Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Plaza Retail REIT’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:PLZ)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Plaza Retail REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.98 and a twelve month high of C$5.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

