Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for RealReal Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:REAL)

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of RealReal in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for RealReal’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

REAL has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RealReal in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on RealReal from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on RealReal in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on RealReal from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $13.99 on Monday. RealReal has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -7.10.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.43 million. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,662,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,683,000 after buying an additional 4,955,828 shares in the last quarter. Great Hill Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,873,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,010,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 353.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 960,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,466,000 after buying an additional 748,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 844,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after buying an additional 309,446 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $426,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,448,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,253,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rati Sahi Levesque sold 5,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,686.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,478 shares of company stock worth $1,870,262 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

