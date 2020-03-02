Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Realty Income Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) – Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Realty Income in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on O. Edward Jones raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $72.39 on Monday. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.38.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

