Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SmileDirectClub’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $196.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $31.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 6,046.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. 21.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.