Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from to in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $32.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,160,000 after buying an additional 248,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,008,000 after acquiring an additional 398,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,898,000 after acquiring an additional 57,537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 895,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.