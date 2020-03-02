Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Allogene Therapeutics Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.65). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALLO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $27.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.52. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 3,789.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

