Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Callon Petroleum’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callon Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.18.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $465.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $8.52.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,571,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $123,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,071,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470,030 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,107,193 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,357 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,786,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,493 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,492,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,360,000 after acquiring an additional 418,637 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.