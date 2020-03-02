Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Franco Nevada Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Franco Nevada in a report issued on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.24. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Franco Nevada from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Franco Nevada from C$148.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$144.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 135.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$147.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$132.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Franco Nevada has a 12-month low of C$93.24 and a 12-month high of C$163.20.

In other news, Director John Blanchette sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.73, for a total value of C$891,559.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51 shares in the company, valued at C$6,820.09. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.60, for a total value of C$489,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,306,072. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,749 shares of company stock worth $8,301,088.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

