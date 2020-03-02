Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Franco Nevada Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Raymond James boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco Nevada in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

NYSE:FNV opened at $107.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.06. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $122.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

