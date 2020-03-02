Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 2nd (ACAD, ADSK, AXP, BAC, BFS, CTBI, DK, EME, EOG, ET)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 2nd:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $204.00 to $190.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $146.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $57.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $24.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $95.00 to $87.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $110.00 to $90.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target raised by Imperial Capital from $5.00 to $8.00.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $200.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) had its price target trimmed by Sidoti from $37.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price increased by Leerink Swann from $22.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $45.00 to $35.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $87.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $251.00 to $247.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $66.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $103.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $94.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $159.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $106.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $72.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $66.00 to $50.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $155.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $27.00 to $29.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $93.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $130.00 to $100.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $85.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.