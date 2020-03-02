Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 2nd (AAL, ADM, AGK, AHT, AV, BATS, BSE, CINE, CLH, CNP)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 2nd:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Aggreko (LON:AGK) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Aviva (LON:AV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Capita (LON:CPI) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Essentra (LON:ESNT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Gateley (LON:GTLY) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

GVC (LON:GVC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kier Group (LON:KIE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an add rating. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 22.50 ($0.30) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 16 ($0.21).

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

