Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 2nd (ALGT, CABO, CCOI, COST, DBX, DE, EIX, FITB, GILD, INTT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $160.00 target price on the stock.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cogent reported healthy fourth-quarter 2019 financial results, wherein both the top and bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company primarily benefits from its cost-effective operations, backed by pricing flexibility and efficient network expansion. Its On-Network segment is the main source of long-term growth as it generates significant revenues and serves a diversified range of corporate and net-centric customer base in various regions. The Tier 1 Internet Service Provider (ISP) delivers high-speed bandwidth and dedicated Internet access to clinch maximum reliability. However, dependency on single network vendor weakens its position in the global market. Severe competition from rival ISPs restrict its potential to attract new customers and retain existing ones. Foreign exchange woes weigh on its revenues.”

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was upgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an underperform rating to a buy rating.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lake Street Capital. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Barring a sluggish Animal Safety show, strong international business and solid performance by the core Food Safety segment resulted in year-over-year revenue growth in the quarter. Key geographies like Europe, Brazil, Mexico, China, Australia and Canada reported robust growth in the quarter on strong global sales of test kits to detect food allergens as well as increased sales of products in the companion animal market. Shares of Neogen have outperformed its industry over the past three months. Neogen put up a disappointing performance in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, with lower-than-expected figures.Unstable economic conditions, currency issues and challenges in the animal protein market led to the disappointing performance in the Animal Safety business.”

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK). They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $620.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc began coverage on shares of Redstar Gold (OTCMKTS:SRAFF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

