Erie Indemnity Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.97 (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.965 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd.

Erie Indemnity has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Erie Indemnity has a dividend payout ratio of 58.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

NASDAQ:ERIE traded up $8.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.22. 143,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,205. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Erie Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $137.42 and a fifty-two week high of $270.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $596.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.