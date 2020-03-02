Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

ESNT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Essent Group to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of ESNT opened at $43.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $42.08 and a twelve month high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.94 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 64.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.60%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $107,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $564,985. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Essent Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,749,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,938,000 after purchasing an additional 863,323 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,745,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 679.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 311,015 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 556,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,928,000 after purchasing an additional 198,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Essent Group by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 381,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 150,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

