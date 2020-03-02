Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Essent Group worth $10,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.81. 1,032,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,483. Essent Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $42.08 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 64.05%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESNT. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Essent Group to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $107,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $564,985 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.