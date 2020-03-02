Essentia Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and Ethfinex. Essentia has a market capitalization of $428,830.00 and approximately $41,618.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Essentia has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00053427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00483134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $571.16 or 0.06466366 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00064084 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030157 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005628 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011354 BTC.

Essentia Profile

ESS is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinBene, Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

