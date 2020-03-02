Essentra (LON:ESNT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Essentra (LON:ESNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 475 ($6.25).

Get Essentra alerts:

Shares of LON:ESNT traded down GBX 15.20 ($0.20) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 343.40 ($4.52). 333,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07. Essentra has a 12 month low of GBX 351.20 ($4.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 459.13 ($6.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $916.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 414.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 416.77.

About Essentra

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.