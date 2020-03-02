Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Position Boosted by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded up $9.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,349,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,541. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.36 and its 200 day moving average is $198.49. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $152.99 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

