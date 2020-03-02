Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,430 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.05.

NYSE:EL traded up $9.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.33. 3,341,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $152.99 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.49.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

