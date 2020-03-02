Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Trading Down 13.1% This Week

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $115,261.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eterbase Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, IDEX, Escodex and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00053419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00482740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.78 or 0.06479741 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00064051 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030114 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005626 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011337 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,921,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE. The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com.

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, IDEX, P2PB2B, Escodex, Coinlim, DDEX and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.