Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.82 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.49 or 0.00095965 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Coinsuper, Bitbns and BitForex. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $987.96 million and approximately $1.82 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.52 or 0.02615675 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Koineks, Coinone, Coinnest, Bitbns, BTC-Alpha, Poloniex, BTC Trade UA, ZB.COM, ChaoEX, LBank, BigONE, Upbit, BitForex, Kraken, Ovis, Liquid, Coinroom, Cryptomate, Coinut, YoBit, OKEx, Instant Bitex, RightBTC, Gatehub, QBTC, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, CPDAX, Bittrex, Exrates, Bithumb, Coinsuper, Coinhub, Bitsane, C-CEX, Coinbase Pro, C2CX, BTC Markets, CoinEx, Indodax, Binance, Kucoin, HBUS, BCEX, Korbit, CoinEgg, Crex24, CoinTiger, Huobi, CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange, EXX, FCoin, CoinExchange, OKCoin International, Exmo, Gate.io, Bitfinex, BtcTrade.im and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

