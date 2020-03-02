Etherparty (FUEL) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $67,069.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io and ACX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Etherparty

Etherparty’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance and ACX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

