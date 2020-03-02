Ethouse Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.00 (HORSE)

Ethouse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Ethouse has a market capitalization of $46,548.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Ethouse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethouse token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethouse has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00052854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00497437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $564.77 or 0.06398380 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00063592 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030143 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005662 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011406 BTC.

Ethouse Token Profile

HORSE is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. Ethouse’s total supply is 89,686,061 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,304,844 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethouse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethouse’s official message board is medium.com/@ethorse. Ethouse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam. Ethouse’s official website is ethouse.app.

Ethouse Token Trading

Ethouse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethouse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethouse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethouse using one of the exchanges listed above.

