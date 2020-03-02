E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) EVP Sells $93,989.00 in Stock

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,320,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,643. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.72. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETFC. UBS Group cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities cut E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

