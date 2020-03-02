E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

ETFC opened at $45.78 on Monday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $57.30. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.65.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

