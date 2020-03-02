E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,654 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $45.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.65. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETFC. BidaskClub raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

