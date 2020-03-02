E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208,447 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of E*TRADE Financial worth $12,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,775,000 after acquiring an additional 469,538 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,176,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,597,000 after purchasing an additional 216,252 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after purchasing an additional 693,350 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,721,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,094,000 after purchasing an additional 40,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $49,594,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $45.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. E*TRADE Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Compass Point lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.19.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

