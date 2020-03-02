Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells $1,500,000.00 in Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,675.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,200.00.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,568,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,521. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $73.35. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average is $50.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Etsy by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 47,464 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

