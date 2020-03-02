Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Rachel C. Glaser Sells 5,776 Shares

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $346,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $58.84. 5,568,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,521. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 78.45, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. On average, analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $21,153,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 31,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,448,000 after buying an additional 1,951,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.05.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

