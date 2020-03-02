Etsy Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ETSY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $57.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91. Etsy has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 6.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

