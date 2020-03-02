EUNO (EUNO) Price Tops $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $175,764.00 and $7,068.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006310 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001247 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 35,432,947 coins and its circulating supply is 32,468,241 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

