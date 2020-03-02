Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $412.17 Million

Analysts expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to announce sales of $412.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $421.12 million and the lowest is $403.21 million. Euronav posted sales of $197.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $994.04 million, with estimates ranging from $892.43 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.27 million. Euronav had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 5.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 35.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.07. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.