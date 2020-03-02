Eva Cash (EVC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $69.00

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Eva Cash has a market cap of $2,379.00 and $69.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eva Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Altilly, Coinlim and EtherFlyer. During the last seven days, Eva Cash has traded 41.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00053704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00482452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $569.98 or 0.06435567 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00063079 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030206 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005619 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011334 BTC.

About Eva Cash

Eva Cash (EVC) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. The official website for Eva Cash is theevacash.com. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io.

Buying and Selling Eva Cash

Eva Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly, Coinlim and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eva Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eva Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

