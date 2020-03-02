Evedo One Day Trading Volume Reaches $660,813.00 (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Evedo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. In the last week, Evedo has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. Evedo has a market capitalization of $138,482.00 and $660,813.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00053427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00483134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.16 or 0.06466366 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00064084 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030157 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005628 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011354 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,590 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co.

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.