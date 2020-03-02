Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd (ASX:EVT) Insider Buys A$35,727.00 in Stock

Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd (ASX:EVT) insider Jane Hastings bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$11.91 ($8.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,727.00 ($25,338.30).

Jane Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Jane Hastings 113,637 shares of Event Hospitality and Entertainment stock.

Shares of Event Hospitality and Entertainment stock traded down A$0.41 ($0.29) on Monday, hitting A$11.10 ($7.87). 101,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd has a one year low of A$11.30 ($8.01) and a one year high of A$14.28 ($10.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.97, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Event Hospitality and Entertainment’s payout ratio is 61.03%.

Event Hospitality and Entertainment Company Profile

Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited operates as an entertainment, hospitality, and leisure company in Australia, New Zealand, and Germany. The company operates through Entertainment Australia, Entertainment New Zealand, Entertainment Germany, Hotels and Resorts, Thredbo Alpine Resort, and Property and Other Investments segments.

